Nigeria's Dangote refinery makes first ever purchase of UAE crude oil

Nigeria's 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery has imported two million barrels of crude from ADNOC of the United Arab Emirates, traders told Reuters, marking its first such purchases of crude from the Middle Eastern producer.

The purchases come as global crude markets have weakened sharply as more oil shipments transited the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire earlier this month and as demand in Asia has weakened, freeing up more Middle Eastern crude supply for other regions.

Dangote imported one cargo of Umm Lulu crude and another of either Das or Murban crude in June, three sources told Reuters. The Dangote refinery declined to comment, while ADNOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.