Middle East crisis fuels Valero Energy's biggest profit leap since 2022

Valero Energy on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and beat Wall Street expectations, as oil market disruptions in the Middle East increased demand for US fuel exports and sent its refining margins soaring.

US refiners have been the biggest beneficiaries of the Iran war as international buyers have clamoured for their supplies amid disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing the country's fuel exports to record highs.

Second-quarter adjusted operating earnings in Valero's refining segment more than tripled to $4.4 billion from a year earlier, while refining margin per barrel of throughput nearly doubled to $23.62. Valero's average throughput volumes rose to three million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, compared with 2.9 million bpd a year earlier.