Iran war spurs US and Saudi consortium to fast-track $5b refinery plan

The MERA Oil consortium of US and Saudi Arabian companies is advancing plans for a $5 billion integrated refinery and export corridor in the Persian Gulf aimed at boosting regional energy infrastructure, its partners said on Wednesday, as the Iran war continues to disrupt energy flows.

Texas-based energy development company MWG Group, the Patel Family Office and PWS, an associate company of Saudi industrial conglomerate AHQ Group, have entered the final stage of site selection for the refinery, which will have capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.

The consortium has narrowed the site selection process to three locations in the Gulf Cooperation Council six-nation bloc.