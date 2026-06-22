Indian refiners see crude throughput slide over five per cent in May

Indian refiners' crude throughput fell over five per cent year-on-year in May to 5.21 million barrels per day (22.05 million tonnes), provisional government data showed.
Refinery throughput in May last year was 5.51 million bpd (23.30 million tonnes). Refinery throughput fell 0.4 per cent from 5.23 million bpd (21.39 million tonnes) in April.
Three India-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of oil have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.
Oil shipments through the strait picked up on Friday after a US-Iran ceasefire deal was signed.
Indian Oil Corp issued tenders on Thursday to charter vessels to lift liquefied petroleum gas and oil from ports inside the Strait of Hormuz, tender documents showed.
Indian refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, received 208,500 barrels per day of Russian oil in May compared to 24,000 bpd in April, as its Vadinar refinery resumed operations after nearly a month-long maintenance shutdown, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources.
Reliance Industries imported oil in some vessels that came directly from the Strait of Hormuz for its refineries at Jamnagar in western India, the data showed, including its first Iraqi oil after a month's gap.
India's oil imports from the United Arab Emirates rose above levels seen before the Iran war to a multi-year high in May, while supply from Russia, Venezuela and Angola also increased, data from industry sources showed.
India's crude oil imports in May climbed 6.9 per cent from the previous month to 21.57 million metric tonnes, government data showed last week.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)