Indian refiners see crude throughput slide over five per cent in May

Indian refiners' crude throughput fell over five per cent year-on-year in May to 5.21 million barrels per day (22.05 million tonnes), provisional government data showed.

Refinery throughput in May last year was 5.51 million bpd (23.30 million tonnes). Refinery throughput fell 0.4 per cent from 5.23 million bpd (21.39 million tonnes) in April.

Three India-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of oil have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.