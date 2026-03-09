Indian refiner stocks tumble as Middle East conflict fans oil price fire

Indian refiners slumped on Monday as a widening US-Israeli war with Iran pushed Brent crude to a nearly four-year high, threatening their near-term earnings and raising the risk of further government intervention.

State-run Indian Oil dipped 4.6 per cent, Hindustan Petroleum slid 4.9 per cent and Bharat Petroleum dropped 5.4 per cent, with BPCL heading for its steepest fall since June 2024.

The rout dragged the Nifty oil and gas index down 2.7 per cent and the energy index 2.1 per cent lower, while the benchmark Nifty 50 slid 2.8 per cent. The oil and gas index has fallen 6.6 per cent since the US-Israeli strike on Iran last week.