Indian Oil buys first Ecuadorian crude as it trims reliance on Russia

Indian Oil Corp bought its first Ecuadorean Oriente crude cargo for end-March delivery via a tender, two trade sources said. This comes as the country's top refiner expands its oil sourcing to partly replace some Russian oil.

US and European Union sanctions on Russian producers and vessels are disrupting Russian oil imports. This is prompting Indian refiners to scout for alternative supplies.

A reduction in Russian oil imports will also help New Delhi's negotiations of a trade deal with Washington. IOC bought two million barrels of medium-heavy sour Oriente oil, the sources said, without elaborating on the pricing and seller.