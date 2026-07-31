Glencore to supply German refinery and sell fuels in new deal

Global miner and commodities trader Glencore will supply Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery and sell its refined fuels, after entering into a processing agreement with its owner HES International, four European trading sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Oil trading houses have increasingly looked to invest in refining in recent years in outright acquisitions or tolling contracts, as refineries offer increased flexibility and a secure outlet for barrels.

London-listed Glencore takes over the processing contract with the refinery from commodities trader Hartree, the sources told Reuters.

Glencore and Hartree declined to comment. HES International did not respond to a request for comment.