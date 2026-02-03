Gasoline margins in Asia, Europe sink toward one-year lows

Gasoline refining margins in Asia and Europe fell on Monday to near one-year lows due to oversupply from key exporters and swelling inventories at major hubs, traders and analysts said. Profits from gasoline and diesel processing are key to oil majors' and refiners' earnings and tend to fall when oil prices rise, making feedstock more expensive.

Oil prices rallied to $70 per barrel last week on worries about a US attack on Iran. Benchmark Singapore margins for 92-octane gasoline against Brent crude fell to $3.73 per barrel on Friday, the lowest level since January 21, 2025, LSEG data showed.

In Europe, physical Eurobob gasoline barges traded at a $6.19 premium to Brent crude at the end of last week, their lowest since March 2025, according to LSEG data.

By contrast, in the United States, margins held strong due to weather. "Market is getting oversupplied with China, India, South Korea and Japan all adding exports to the market," said Pankaj Srivastava from Rystad Energy consultancy.