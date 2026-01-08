Galp and Moeve discuss tie-up that could create European refining giant

Portuguese energy firm Galp and private equity-backed Moeve (formerly CEPSA) are in talks to combine their refining, chemicals and fuel retail businesses, they said on Thursday. If successful, the deal would create one of Europe's biggest refiners.

Under their non-binding agreement, Galp and Spain's Moeve plan to create two new companies. Moeve's shareholders are the United Arab Emirates' state-owned investment company Mubadala and US investment firm Carlyle Group.

One new company would run 3,500 retail fuel stations mainly in Spain and Portugal, selling more than 6.5 million tonnes of refined products annually. Ownership of this unit would be split equally between the two firms.