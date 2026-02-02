Exxon and Chevron see promise in Venezuela, but obstacles remain

US oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron offered investors a few pieces of new insight into their thinking about Venezuela on Friday. This came even though neither company announced long-term investment commitments despite President Donald Trump's continued push to convince American oil firms to rebuild the South American country's energy sector.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods plugged his company's technological capability to potentially extract Venezuela's traditionally expensive heavy crude for a lower cost. Meanwhile, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said his firm would process more Venezuelan crude through its refineries in the US.

Both chiefs said they still needed to see strong legal frameworks and a stable political environment before making decisions about any long-term projects.

The comments during the fourth-quarter earnings calls on Friday, where geopolitical themes dominated questions received from analysts, illustrate the challenge ahead for the Trump administration to attract $100 billion of American investment to reactivate Venezuela's oil sector following its ouster of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.