EU sanctions Georgia refinery in crackdown on Russian oil revenue

The EU has imposed sanctions on Georgia's Kulevi oil refinery for processing Russian crude, marking the first action against a major Georgian company as Brussels broadens efforts to target entities outside Russia that help sustain its oil revenue.

The European Union levied a transaction ban on Kulevi on Thursday in its 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The ban will take effect in six months.

Located in western Georgia on the Black Sea coast, Kulevi came under scrutiny last October when Reuters reported that Russian company Russneft began shipping crude to the refinery.