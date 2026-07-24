Chinese refiners pivot back to sanctioned Russian crude as Middle East supply drops

Some Chinese refiners have ramped up purchases of sanctioned Russian crude despite shrinking discounts, as an escalation in the Iran war disrupts exports from the Middle East, sources familiar with the situation said.

Chinese independent refiners made rare purchases of non-sanctioned Middle East crude at wide discounts when exports gushed out during the short-lived truce between the US and Iran.

A resumption of attacks and shipping blockades in the Strait of Hormuz is again throttling oil shipments through the crucial waterway, and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis are also threatening to block Saudi oil exports from the Red Sea.

Faced with disruptions, Chinese refiners recently snapped up crude from their biggest supplier Russia and resumed talks to buy Iranian oil, traders said.