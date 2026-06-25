China state refiners weigh cautious return to Iranian oil imports

China's state-owned refiners are considering resuming Iranian oil purchases, but competing alternative supplies and falling domestic fuel demand will temper their interest, said several industry sources.

Any purchases would be the first since 2019 when Sinopec and PetroChina bought Iranian crude shortly after US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran's petroleum exports in his first term.

PetroChina and Sinopec are examining the banking, insurance and shipping considerations needed to resume their Iranian transactions, said three of the sources, officials at Chinese state oil companies who spoke on condition of anonymity as the subject is sensitive.

The decision follows Monday's US waiver allowing global customers to buy Iranian oil and petrochemical products and settle in US dollars after the memorandum of understanding signed last week that ended the US-Israeli war with Iran.