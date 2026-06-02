China is dipping into its record oil stockpiles as fuel demand weakens

China is expected to tap deeper into its record crude oil inventories as refiners cut imports further while maintaining output curbs to minimise refining losses amid weak fuel demand, analysts and industry officials said.

Tepid demand from the world's top crude importer is partly capping global oil prices, which have fallen 19 per cent in May even amid a strained ceasefire between the US and Iran and with the Strait of Hormuz - through which a fifth of global oil supply usually passes - still largely closed for a third month.

Beijing has implemented a range of measures to insulate the country from soaring Middle East crude prices, including maximising domestic oil drilling, curbing fuel exports and providing extra import quotas to encourage purchases of discounted Russian and Iranian oil.

May seaborne crude imports could fall to the lowest in a decade at 6.451 million barrels per day, from 8.1 million bpd in April, according to Kpler. Another ship-tracking firm, Vortexa, estimated May imports at seven million to 7.5 million bpd. This comes after China's overall crude imports in April slumped 20 per cent on-year to 9.3 million bpd.