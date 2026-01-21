Chevron nears sale of Singapore refining and fuel assets

Chevron plans to close a deal to sell its oil refining and distribution assets in Singapore in the first quarter of the year as it engages in a final round of talks with Japanese refiner Eneos and Glencore, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The assets for sale include Chevron's stake in a refinery, a terminal and retail stations in Singapore, the sources said. Chevron is also looking to include retail stations in Cambodia and Malaysia in the deal, one of the sources said.

Together, these assets are valued at $1 billion or more, two of the sources added.

The sale is part of the US major's plans to divest refining and storage assets in Asia as it restructures globally to streamline operations and reduce costs.