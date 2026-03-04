Asian HSFO spreads climb to unprecedented levels

Cracks spreads for high-sulphur fuel oil in Asia rose to record highs as Middle Eastern exports tightened amid the geopolitical crisis, data from LSEG showed on Wednesday.

The 380-cst HSFO/Dubai crack for April rose above $7 a barrel on Wednesday, up from $3.28 a barrel at the Asia close on Tuesday.

The more active contract for 380-cst HSFO/Brent crack for April was trading at premiums of around $4 a barrel, touching a record high of around $4.40 earlier in the session.