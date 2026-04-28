After war-induced delays, Chevron nears $1b exit from Singapore refinery

Chevron is likely to close a deal for the sale of its 50 per cent stake in Singapore Refining and other regional assets to Japan's top refiner Eneos in May, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The US major had been expected to complete the deal, valued at $1 billion or more, in the first quarter, Reuters reported earlier, but the timeline has since been pushed back slightly following a major energy supply disruption caused by the US-Iran war.

Chevron and Eneos declined to comment. Morgan Stanley, which has been appointed by Chevron to handle the sale also declined to comment.