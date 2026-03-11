Partnership begins operating new offshore support hub in Canary Islands

Spanish shipbuilder Zamakona Yards has entered into a partnership with Danish engineering firm Semco Maritime to enhance operations at Las Palmas Shipyard in the Canary Islands, creating a hub that will support offshore and marine industry projects in the Atlantic.

The partnership is designed to serve rig owners, offshore operators and special vessel clients seeking project execution services from a strategically located location.

Zamakona said operations at Las Palmas Shipyard have already commenced.