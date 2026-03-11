Partnership begins operating new offshore support hub in Canary Islands

Spanish shipbuilder Zamakona Yards has entered into a partnership with Danish engineering firm Semco Maritime to enhance operations at Las Palmas Shipyard in the Canary Islands, creating a hub that will support offshore and marine industry projects in the Atlantic.
The partnership is designed to serve rig owners, offshore operators and special vessel clients seeking project execution services from a strategically located location.
Zamakona said operations at Las Palmas Shipyard have already commenced.
The shipyard will support offshore operations across the Atlantic, West Africa and Europe. The facilities include deep-water quaysides with depths of up to 22 metres for accommodating large rigs and offshore vessels.
Las Palmas Shipyard offers more than 650 metres of continuous quayside with shore power, 15,000 square metres of outdoor storage, and 4,000 square metres of indoor workshops and office facilities.
The site also includes a dedicated offshore workshop with significant heavy lifting capacity as well as modern service areas with 11-metre hook height and large access doors.
Zamakona said this infrastructure will enable the efficient execution of complex projects such as rig upgrades, life extension programmes, vessel modernisations, and large-scale offshore modifications.
Las Palmas Shipyard will provide integrated solutions covering rig upgrades and life extension programmes, vessel repair and modernisation, and engineering, fabrication and installation services. The site will also deliver upgrades in electrical, automation and safety systems as well as logistics and supply chain coordination.