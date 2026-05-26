OPINION | Offshore vessel fleets tighten amid sustained supply discipline

Across offshore energy markets, vessel fundamentals are entering a more nuanced phase of recovery. While macroeconomic and geopolitical forces continue to weigh on oil prices and capital allocation, utilisation trends across offshore support, wind and service fleets point to a tightening supply-demand balance through 2026 and beyond. Fleet ageing, constrained reactivation, and selective newbuild ordering are increasingly shaping utilisation outcomes rather than demand growth alone.

Offshore support vessels: maturing fleet, improving balance

The global offshore support vessel (OSV) market posted modest but meaningful improvement in 2025. Demand days increased by two per cent year-on-year, lifting marketed utilisation to an average of 76 per cent. Westwood’s MarineLogix data underscored a steadily tightening market, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of a maturing fleet.

More than half of the operational OSV fleet is now over 15 years old. Nevertheless, the operational fleet expanded slightly in late 2025 to 3,209 units due to newbuild deliveries, while the laid-up fleet declined marginally. The net reactivation of only two vessels highlights a key theme: utilisation is improving not because of aggressive reactivation or scrapping cycles, but because accessible and commercially viable supply is increasingly limited.