OPINION | Macro pressures ease as OSV utilisation strengthens in 2026

Shifting fundamentals and a maturing fleet are shaping offshore support vessel (OSV) dynamics in 2026 and beyond. Here, we outline key findings and what they mean for vessel owners, operators and offshore energy stakeholders.

Oil oversupply creates softer backdrop for 2026

Oil prices retreated from around US$80 to US$62/bbl through 2025 as global supply additions – notably from OPEC+, the US and Latin America – contributed over four mmbpd of incremental production and pushed the market into an average oversupply of 1.2 mmbpd.

Looking ahead, Q1 2026 could see the largest imbalance since the Covid‑19 downturn, before gradually moderating across the year. Geopolitical volatility, including the removal of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and civil unrest in Iran, adds further uncertainty to OPEC’s supply outlook.

While oil price softness typically feeds into offshore activity with a lag, the OSV market enters 2026 with momentum supported by vessel scarcity, improving requirements, and multi‑year offshore investment cycles in key regions.