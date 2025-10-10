OPINION | Finding offshore energy opportunities in volatile times

In September 2025, Westwood hosted a seminar series exploring offshore energy in a volatile global and UK market. Despite cost pressures and uncertainty, the sessions revealed a resilient outlook, with offshore investment expected to rebound and strategic shifts already underway. Here are the key takeaways:

Global oil and gas: a balancing act

The year 2025 has been a turbulent year for global oil markets. Consumption has underperformed, prompting repeated downward revisions in demand forecasts. Meanwhile, the rollback of voluntary OPEC+ production cuts has added nearly three million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboepd) to global supply.

Combined with seasonally soft demand and rising output from the Americas, this influx risks tipping the market into oversupply over the next 12 months. European supermajors are recalibrating their strategies – while decarbonisation remains central, there’s renewed emphasis on disciplined oil and gas investment and cost efficiency.