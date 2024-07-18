VESSEL REVIEW | Zhizhen 100 & Zhicheng 60 – Hybrid electric SOV pair to serve Chinese offshore wind market

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has handed over two new service operation vessels (SOVs) to the Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group. Zhicheng 60 (至诚60; “Sincere 60”) and Zhizhen 100 (至臻100; “Ultimate 100”) were both built to designs by Norwegian naval architecture firm Ulstein Design and Solutions.

Zhicheng 60 and Zhizhen 100 will primarily be used to support operations and maintenance (O&M) of offshore wind farms, though the two vessels will have different personnel capacities as denoted by their names. Zhicheng 60 has space for 60 personnel on board (POB) whereas Zhizhen 100 will be able to accommodate 100 POB.