VESSEL REVIEW | HEA Survey – Multi-role subsea support vessel enters service with UAE's HEA Energy

UAE-based offshore services provider HEA Energy recently welcomed a new subsea support and survey vessel to its fleet.

The ABS-classed, Panamanian-flagged HEA Survey was built by Jiangsu Islands Shipbuilding of China to be fully capable of supporting complex subsea operations including survey work, inspection, dive support, anchor handling, firefighting, heavy lift, light well intervention, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support.

The vessel had experienced a protracted development, with construction starting in 2013 and only being completed in late 2024.