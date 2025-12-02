VESSEL REVIEW | HEA Survey – Multi-role subsea support vessel enters service with UAE's HEA Energy
UAE-based offshore services provider HEA Energy recently welcomed a new subsea support and survey vessel to its fleet.
The ABS-classed, Panamanian-flagged HEA Survey was built by Jiangsu Islands Shipbuilding of China to be fully capable of supporting complex subsea operations including survey work, inspection, dive support, anchor handling, firefighting, heavy lift, light well intervention, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support.
The vessel had experienced a protracted development, with construction starting in 2013 and only being completed in late 2024.
Diesel-electric propulsion for enhanced operational flexibility
The vessel has an LOA of 59.25 metres (194.4 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 4.6 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of 6.1 metres (20 feet), a deadweight of 1,339, and an aft working deck with an area of 350 square metres (3,800 square feet).
A diesel-electric propulsion arrangement of two 2,100hp (1,600kW) engines, two 350kW generators, two 700kW shaft generators, and two controllable-pitch propellers (CPPs) delivers a speed of 12 knots. This setup also enables flexible load management, allowing single-generator operation during station-keeping or while conducting low-speed surveys.
An electrically driven bow thruster is also fitted to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability. The propulsion machinery draws fuel from a 750-cubic-metre (160,000-gallon) tank while another tank can store up to 500 cubic metres (100,000 gallons) of freshwater.
Despite the delay in her delivery, HEA Survey retains a modern design suited to current demands for versatile, low-emission offshore support platforms. She is equipped for operations in diverse environments from colder waters in the northern latitudes to warmer tropical waters.
Full deck equipment and electronics suite for a diverse range of duties
The working deck has been reinforced for a uniform load of seven tonnes per square metre and can accommodate up to 500 tonnes of assorted payloads. This open layout suits modular fitouts for ROV hangars, ISO containers, or geotechnical gear.
A 25-tonne SWL crane is positioned for over-the-side launches. Mooring is managed via four electro-hydraulic winches and two capstans paired with four anchors. Although the vessel is not DP-classed, the thruster and CPP combination provides adequate station-keeping for most survey profiles.
The electronics suite includes S-band and X-band radars, three portable VHF radios, an MF/HF receiver, an AIS, an EPIRB, a SART, an echosounder, a GPS, a magnetic compass, an autopilot, and a Doppler log.
The air-conditioned, ILO 92-compliant accommodation for the vessel’s 48-strong crew includes four single cabins, six double cabins, and four quad cabins.
In compliance with SOLAS, the vessel is fitted with a fire hose, extinguishers, two gas monitors, and a fire alarm. Should evacuation become necessary, the crew have access to 48 immersion suits, six 25-person liferafts, 63 lifejackets, and eight lifebuoys.
A six-person MOB boat and two stretchers are available for water rescues. The MOB boat is launched into and recovered from the water using a dedicated davit.