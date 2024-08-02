VESSEL REVIEW | Fenghua 23 – Multi-role maintenance ship to support Chinese offshore wind industry

Long endurance combined with dedicated equipment suites

The vessel has an LOA of 98.7 metres (324 feet), a beam of 22.8 metres (74.8 feet), a depth of nine metres (30 feet), a displacement of 9,497 tonnes, and an all-electric propulsion system that also includes azimuthing and side thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability. The propulsion can also enable the vessel to sail up to 10,000 nautical miles, ensuring uninterrupted transits to and from offshore sites.

Also fitted are a DP2 system and a four-point mooring system to ensure adequate station keeping, which is necessary for installation and maintenance work especially under harsh offshore conditions. Because the vessel can safely operate in rough seas and bad weather, cable installation and windarm construction and maintenance activities will be subject to fewer downtimes.