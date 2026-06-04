VESSEL REVIEW | Esvagt Robert Boyle – Methanol-powered SOV to support offshore wind activities in UK North Sea

Danish offshore support specialist Esvagt has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new windfarm service operation vessel (SOV) designed by Norway’s Hav Design.

The hybrid-powered Esvagt Robert Boyle is fitted with batteries and two dual-fuel main engines to help reduce CO2 emissions The methanol to be used to power the vessel will be generated from renewable sources such as wind and biogenic carbon.

According to Esvagt, the vessel is the world’s first SOV to be powered by “e-methanol.”