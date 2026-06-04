VESSEL REVIEW | Esvagt Robert Boyle – Methanol-powered SOV to support offshore wind activities in UK North Sea
Danish offshore support specialist Esvagt has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new windfarm service operation vessel (SOV) designed by Norway’s Hav Design.
The hybrid-powered Esvagt Robert Boyle is fitted with batteries and two dual-fuel main engines to help reduce CO2 emissions The methanol to be used to power the vessel will be generated from renewable sources such as wind and biogenic carbon.
According to Esvagt, the vessel is the world’s first SOV to be powered by “e-methanol.”
Transfer systems emphasising safety and efficiency
The 93-metre (310-foot), 6,774GT vessel boasts accommodation for up to 124 personnel and a motion-compensated gangway and dynamic positioning system to ensure safe transfers to and from offshore wind turbines.
A helicopter deck is also fitted at the stern to permit rapid crew changes out at sea while two lifeboats are mounted on the superstructure just aft of the bridge should evacuation become necessary.
Full range of amenities and work and storage areas
The vessel has a warehouse, workshops, and storage for spare parts, thus minimising the need for return trips for resupplying in port. The SOV’s other key equipment includes a Cool 4 Sea and Industry chiller system and an Ulmatec Thermal Solutions waste heat recovery system.
The accommodation spaces include single cabins, offices, conference rooms, fitness facilities, and recreational areas. All these spaces benefit from HVAC coverage.
First in a new series
Following her delivery late last year, Esvagt Robert Boyle has been operating in support of the activities of Danish energy company Ørsted at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm located off the Yorkshire coast in the UK North Sea.
Design work on the SOV was undertaken in compliance with Danish flag requirements and DNV class rules. She is also the tenth SOV to be designed by Hav Design for Esvagt.
Construction is underway on another vessel from the same series.