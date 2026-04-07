VESSEL REVIEW | Ena Haven – Eastern Navigation welcomes multi-role vessel to offshore services fleet
China’s Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard has handed over a new offshore support vessel (OSV) to Eastern Navigation of Singapore as part of the latter’s fleet modernisation strategy.
Ena Haven was built to be capable of performing a range of functions in support of offshore oil and gas operations, particularly in Southeast Asia.
The OSV can serve as a maintenance support vessel, an accommodation vessel, a platform supplier, and a standby/rescue vessel for both shallow and offshore waters.
Equipped for a range of sea conditions
The newbuild has an LOA of 85 metres (280 feet), a moulded beam of 23 metres (75 feet), a moulded depth of eight metres (26 feet), a deadweight of 3,895, a gross tonnage of 6,595, a total deck area of 840 square metres (9,040 square feet), and accommodation for up to 228 personnel.
She is also fitted with a crane with a lifting capacity of 100 tonnes, a helicopter deck for faster ship-shore transfers, two self-propelled lifeboats, and a DP2 system to permit on-site operations and personnel transfers to and from platforms even under extreme offshore conditions.
The propulsion delivers a service speed of 11 knots. The engines are fed by tanks with a total capacity of 1,043 cubic metres (229,400 gallons) while the freshwater can store up to 1,898 cubic metres (417,500 gallons).
Transport and firefighting capabilities
Other tanks are for the transport of bulk liquids to be used in the daily operations of offshore platforms. External firefighting capability is provided by two monitors with a total discharge rate of over 2,400 cubic metres per hour.
Ena Haven was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements, including the Unrestricted Service notation. AIS data revealed the OSV was initially deployed at the Shwe gas field in the Bay of Bengal approximately 60 kilometres off the western coast of Myanmar.