Ena Haven
Ena Haven
Offshore Support & Maintenance

VESSEL REVIEW | Ena Haven – Eastern Navigation welcomes multi-role vessel to offshore services fleet

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China’s Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard has handed over a new offshore support vessel (OSV) to Eastern Navigation of Singapore as part of the latter’s fleet modernisation strategy.

Ena Haven was built to be capable of performing a range of functions in support of offshore oil and gas operations, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The OSV can serve as a maintenance support vessel, an accommodation vessel, a platform supplier, and a standby/rescue vessel for both shallow and offshore waters.

Equipped for a range of sea conditions

Ena Haven Eastern Navigation.jpg
Ena HavenEastern Navigation

The newbuild has an LOA of 85 metres (280 feet), a moulded beam of 23 metres (75 feet), a moulded depth of eight metres (26 feet), a deadweight of 3,895, a gross tonnage of 6,595, a total deck area of 840 square metres (9,040 square feet), and accommodation for up to 228 personnel.

She is also fitted with a crane with a lifting capacity of 100 tonnes, a helicopter deck for faster ship-shore transfers, two self-propelled lifeboats, and a DP2 system to permit on-site operations and personnel transfers to and from platforms even under extreme offshore conditions.

The propulsion delivers a service speed of 11 knots. The engines are fed by tanks with a total capacity of 1,043 cubic metres (229,400 gallons) while the freshwater can store up to 1,898 cubic metres (417,500 gallons).

Transport and firefighting capabilities

Other tanks are for the transport of bulk liquids to be used in the daily operations of offshore platforms. External firefighting capability is provided by two monitors with a total discharge rate of over 2,400 cubic metres per hour.

Ena Haven was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements, including the Unrestricted Service notation. AIS data revealed the OSV was initially deployed at the Shwe gas field in the Bay of Bengal approximately 60 kilometres off the western coast of Myanmar.

Ena Haven
Ena HavenMarineTraffic.com/Rahmat Azis
Ena Haven
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Offshore support vessel
Classification: American Bureau of Shipping
Flag: Singapore
Owner: Eastern Navigation, Singapore
Builder: Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, China
Length overall: 85 metres (280 feet)
Beam: 23 metres (75 feet)
Depth: 8.0 metres (26 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 3895
Gross tonnage: 6595
Capacity: 840 square metres (9,040 square feet)
Cruising speed: 11 knots
Dynamic positioning: DP2
Other equipment installed: Helicopter deck
Lifeboats: 2
Fuel capacity: 1,043 cubic metres (229,400 gallons)
Freshwater capacity: 1,898 cubic metres (417,500 gallons)
Crew: 228
Operational area: Southeast Asia
Asia
China
Singapore
American Bureau of shipping (ABS)
Myanmar
Eastern Navigation
Bay of Bengal
Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard
Ena Haven (vessel)
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