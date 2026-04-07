VESSEL REVIEW | Ena Haven – Eastern Navigation welcomes multi-role vessel to offshore services fleet

China’s Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard has handed over a new offshore support vessel (OSV) to Eastern Navigation of Singapore as part of the latter’s fleet modernisation strategy.

Ena Haven was built to be capable of performing a range of functions in support of offshore oil and gas operations, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The OSV can serve as a maintenance support vessel, an accommodation vessel, a platform supplier, and a standby/rescue vessel for both shallow and offshore waters.