VESSEL REVIEW | ECO Edison – Walk-to-work vessel to support renewables projects off US East Coast

Ørsted has taken delivery of a new service operation vessel (SOV) to support its activities in the US offshore renewables industry, particularly in the north-eastern waters off New York and New England. The 262-foot (79.9-metre) long ECO Edison is notable for being the first offshore wind SOV to be built in the United States, able to accommodate staff lodging and meals in addition to workshop and storage space.

"The SOV's special-purpose design is focused on passenger safety and comfort, enhanced manoeuvrability, extended offshore endurance, and reduced emissions," Ørsted told Baird Maritime. "It includes special features like a walk-to-work, motion-compensated gangway that allows technicians to easily and safely access the wind turbines. A smaller daughtercraft on board can be deployed to efficiently manoeuvre crew across wind farms."