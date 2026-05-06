VESSEL REVIEW | Cyan Wind Seeker – Hybrid, large-capacity SOV to support offshore wind operations in Taiwan
Singapore-based Cyan Renewables has taken delivery of a new service operation vessel (SOV).
Cyan Wind Seeker was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and delivered ahead of schedule, according to Cyan Renewables. She will commence operations immediately under a 15-year charter supporting Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind activities for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of offshore wind operations, the SOV is an advanced, environmentally friendly support vessel optimised for seakeeping, station keeping, fuel efficiency, safety and crew welfare.
Cyan Wind Seeker has an LOA of 88.71 metres (291 feet), a moulded beam of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a draught of 5.6 metres (18 feet), a moulded depth of 7.4 metres (24 feet), a deadweight of 2,000, a gross tonnage of 5,930, and a total cargo area of 810 square metres (8,700 square feet) split between the open deck and an onboard warehouse.
The SOV is equipped with a Seaonics walk-to-work motion-compensated gangway with elevator access to transition pieces, a stern boat landing system for safe personnel and equipment transfer, and dynamic positioning capability to ensure safe and precise offshore operations.
Enhanced versatility coupled with hybrid propulsion
The SOV's core functions include: safe transfer of technicians to wind turbine transition pieces and offshore substations; transfer of tools and spare parts via gangway and boat landing; supporting maintenance planning and operations; providing accommodation and welfare facilities for offshore personnel; and warehousing and maintenance support.
The main deck has an enclosed storage space for spare parts and tools.
The SOV is equipped with Siemens BlueDrive and hybrid battery systems, allowing her to achieve lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. Her propulsion arrangement includes two Brunvoll AUP105ZNA2750 2,000kW aft azimuthing propellers, a Brunvoll FU93LTA2500 bow tunnel thruster and two Brunvoll AR80LNA2100 retractable bow thrusters, all driven by three Caterpillar 3512E 1,789kW (2,400hp) main engines.
A Caterpillar C9.3 274ekW emergency generator is also fitted while a Kongsberg Maritime joystick-controlled DP2 system works in conjunction with the thrusters to provide improved station keeping under a range of conditions. The other electronics meanwhile include a navtex, an AIS, an intercom, Inmarsat and Iridium consoles, an EPIRB, VHF and MF/HF radios, an anemometer, and Starlink connectivity. Lighting includes two Tranberg searchlights and an array of floodlights from Glamox.
The other key equipment includes an Alfa Laval oily water separator, a Jets sewage treatment plant, two 20-person Viking liferafts, two Palfinger Marine 45-person lifeboats, and a Palfinger Marine six-person rescue boat.
Liveaboard facilities ideal for sustained operations offshore
The crew have access to facilities such as 84 single-berth cabins including four officer’s cabins, a hospital, three client offices, a warehouse with office, a conference room, two client workshops, a day room, a gym, and an auditorium. The cabins satisfy DNV’s Comfort Class notation requirements, thus providing enhanced living conditions through reduced noise and improved stability.
Cyan Wind Seeker is currently sailing under the Taiwanese flag and is classed by both DNV and CR Classification Society.