VESSEL REVIEW | CNOOC 512 – Chinese energy company's new catamaran for wind turbine maintenance duties

China’s Pinghu Huahai Shipbuilding has completed construction of a new maintenance vessel that will serve customers in the offshore wind industry.

The catamaran vessel has been named CNOOC 512 (海洋石油512; Haiyang Shiyou 512) and will be operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) as a platform from which technicians can perform maintenance and repairs on offshore wind turbines.