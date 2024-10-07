VESSEL REFIT | Vega II – Walk-to-work vessel upgraded for cable-laying operations for Japanese owner
Norway's Green Yard Kleven has completed conversion work on an existing offshore maintenance vessel to enable it to undertake cable laying and repair. The work on the Panamanian-flagged Vega II was carried out on behalf of the owner, Japanese telecommunications company NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation (NTTWEM).
Conversion works ensuring reduced environmental impact
Initially named CF Explorer, the 80.35- by 21.2-metre (263.6- by 69.6-foot) vessel was originally built for seismic survey duties but was later converted into a walk-to-work platform to support offshore wind farm operations. The latest rebuild ensures the vessel's suitability for laying and repair of fibre cables.
The conversion was completed in collaboration with naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk, which had also been responsible for design work on the vessel when it was originally built. Green Yard Kleven installed secondhand equipment and existing components wherever possible, and the company claims this will result in a lower overall carbon footprint.
Green Yard Kleven added that the conversion work generated 4,500 tonnes fewer CO2 emissions compared to building a new vessel. To ensure functionality and reliability, all equipment and components that are to be reused were tested and reapproved.
The only new equipment on board is that used for cable-laying, which was supplied by Parkburn. These include a hangar for storing cable handling gear, two deck cranes, three interior compartments.
The other modifications entailed overhauling of the engines and upgrading of the dynamic positioning system.
NTTWEM will operate Vega II under a charter contract for cable work in Asian waters. It will replace NTTWEM's earlier vessel Vega, which is now more than 40 years old.