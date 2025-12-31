VESSEL REFIT | RS Alegranza – Suardiaz cable-layer boasts expanded maintenance capability following upgrade
Spanish transportation and logistics specialist the Suardiaz Group, through its Suardiaz Energy business unit, has placed a cable repair and maintenance vessel into service.
The Portuguese-flagged RS Alegranza was originally built in China as an offshore supply vessel in 2006. She initially sailed under the name Toisa Voyager with Greek owner Toisa and was later renamed Wind of Pride while operating as a converted cable laying vessel for France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA).
Additional capability for a proven platform for cable installation
From the time the vessel was acquired by LDA in 2019, she has been operating in support of clients in the offshore wind sector. However, with her acquisition by Suardiaz, her cable laying equipment has been supplemented by a cable repair and maintenance spread; geotechnical drilling gear; inspection, maintenance and repair kit; and a walk-to-work gangway, thus further expanding her capabilities.
Refitting of the vessel prior to entering service with Suardiaz was carried out at the Cantabria facilities of Spanish shipbuilder Astander.
Significant carrying capacity coupled with suitability for harsh environments
The DNV-classed vessel has a length of 80.5 metres (264 feet), a beam of 20 metres (70 feet), a draught of six metres (20 feet), a depth of 7.4 metres (24 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,500, a helicopter deck, and accommodation for up to 60 personnel.
A high deck loading capacity permits the transport of various payloads to support its subsea repair and maintenance operations. Among the loads that can be carried are remotely operated vehicles, which can be deployed to perform seabed inspections.
The vessel also boasts a DP2 system for precise positioning under challenging conditions.
RS Alegranza is currently operating in the North Sea under a five-year charter with Dutch geodata company Fugro. Her work will also entail seabed surveying and downhole drilling in preparation for offshore wind farm construction activities.