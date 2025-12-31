VESSEL REFIT | RS Alegranza – Suardiaz cable-layer boasts expanded maintenance capability following upgrade

Spanish transportation and logistics specialist the Suardiaz Group, through its Suardiaz Energy business unit, has placed a cable repair and maintenance vessel into service.

The Portuguese-flagged RS Alegranza was originally built in China as an offshore supply vessel in 2006. She initially sailed under the name Toisa Voyager with Greek owner Toisa and was later renamed Wind of Pride while operating as a converted cable laying vessel for France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA).