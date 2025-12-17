VESSEL CONVERSION | HOS Rocinante – Platform supplier rebuilt as maintenance vessel for Hornbeck Offshore

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) based in Panama City, Florida, has completed and redelivered HOS Rocinante, a US-flagged commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) belonging to Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS).

Originally built by ESG as an offshore supply vessel, the 300-foot (90-metre) HOS Rocinante has undergone an extensive conversion at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe Shipyards in Panama City.

The project transformed the vessel into an CSOV engineered to support technician accommodation, safe personnel transfer, and multi-day offshore operations in harsh, open ocean environments — capabilities essential for offshore wind farm construction and maintenance, as well as traditional offshore energy projects.