Var Energi taps Deepocean for IMR duties

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a new long-term inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) frame agreement with operator Vår Energi.
The contract has a firm duration of five years, running until the end of October 2030, with options to extend for up to an additional four years.
The scope of the contract includes subsea work across all of Vår Energi’s operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), covering IMR activities as well as project support for offshore modifications, installation, commissioning and drilling operations.
DeepOcean will also provide associated project management and engineering services.
Implementing new technologies and exploring new ways of working are also key elements of the contract, with the use of uncrewed remote vessels and onshore remote operation centres as an integral part of the future IMR operations.
Deepocean said the new frame agreement formalises the continuation of its long-standing cooperation with Vår Energi, the third-largest operator on the NCS and the second-largest exporter of gas from Norway.