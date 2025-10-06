United Offshore Support, Capital Offshore form ship management joint venture

UOS said that each of the parties recognises the benefits of combining their respective fleets and expertise to create an international commercial and technical vessel management entity in the offshore space.

Capital Offshore's existing vessels will be under UOS Capital's management. Capital Offshore's twelve high-specification newbuild platform supply vessels and and multi-purpose OSVs are also expected to come under UOS Capital management as they are delivered from the shipyard during 2026 and 2027.

Upon completion of all deliveries, UOS Capital will provide full technical, crewing, and commercial management services to a combined fleet of more than 30 anchor handling, platform supply and subsea support vessels controlled by its shareholders.