UK’s North Star to lead joint development of new windfarm SOV

Together, the six organisations will develop a detailed, high-performance ship design to meet the needs of commercial-scale projects, such as the 17 GW of floating projects awarded in the ScotWind leasing round.

North Star will lead the vessel design process, ensuring that logistics and service needs are fully integrated to meet real-world demands in the field. Digital twin and AI decision support software firm MO4 will be responsible for assessing the workability of the proposed SOV concept, focusing on vessel motions, gangway performance, and the movement range of the floating wind turbine foundations.