UK’s North Star to lead joint development of new windfarm SOV
UK vessel operator North Star has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MO4, Principle Power, SMST, Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, and the Voith Group to establish a dedicated working group of industry experts to help fast-track the design and testing of a new service operation vessel (SOV) concept.
Together, the six organisations will develop a detailed, high-performance ship design to meet the needs of commercial-scale projects, such as the 17 GW of floating projects awarded in the ScotWind leasing round.
North Star will lead the vessel design process, ensuring that logistics and service needs are fully integrated to meet real-world demands in the field. Digital twin and AI decision support software firm MO4 will be responsible for assessing the workability of the proposed SOV concept, focusing on vessel motions, gangway performance, and the movement range of the floating wind turbine foundations.
Principle Power will provide critical data on the range of motions expected from offshore platforms and to define operational use cases for inspection, maintenance, and repair, ensuring that the SOV is optimised for the next generation of floating wind projects.
SMST will meanwhile provide essential data on different walk-to-work options, workability parameters, and solutions for landing height adjustments to ensure safe and efficient personnel transfers.
As key integrator, Vard will combine inputs from all partners to develop a cohesive floating offshore wind ship design, ensuring that every aspect is optimised for performance and workability. Finally, Voith will contribute propulsion options, selecting the most suitable DP systems to maintain stability and performance.