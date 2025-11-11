Tidewater Q3 revenue flat, net loss impacted by debt extinguishment

American marine services company Tidewater announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting total revenue of $341.1 million, a 0.2 per cent improvement compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The company posted a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per common share, which was adversely impacted by a $27.1 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt associated with a July refinancing. This compares to a net income of $46.4 million in Q3 2024.