Thailand's Mermaid Maritime establishes US subsidiary to target offshore market

Thailand-based Mermaid Maritime has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Delaware as part of its expansion into the US offshore energy market.
The new entity will serve as an operational and contracting platform to pursue subsea and marine service opportunities in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).
According to the company, the Delaware subsidiary will enable it to submit commercial bids, execute client and vendor agreements, recruit personnel, and support marine asset deployments in the region.
Mermaid Maritime intends to provide subsea engineering, inspection, repair, and maintenance services for offshore energy projects.
The company said it is adopting a phased market entry strategy during the initial business development stage, supported by a dedicated team focused on market intelligence and building relationships with regional operators. Initial incorporation and setup costs will be funded through internal resources.
Mermaid Maritime stated that these start-up costs are not expected to have a material impact on its net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.