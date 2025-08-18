Tekmar Group secures $1.6m offshore grouting contracts in Qatar
UK-based Tekmar Group has announced that it has secured two significant offshore grouting contracts in Qatar to support subsea infrastructure inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) campaigns. The total value of the two awards from existing customers is approximately $1.6 million.
The combined scope of work for the two contracts includes the provision of pipeline support remediation works. The company will utilize its grouting services in conjunction with "bespoke" remotely operated vehicle (ROV)-deployed grout bag technology to complete the projects. Mobilisation for the work will commence immediately, and the projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2025, according to Tekmar.
The company stated that the new contracts reflect its, “continued strategic progress in developing its grouting capability as a complementary offshore service line.”
"Grouting is a strategically important offshore energy service line for Tekmar, and we continue to invest in this area to expand our offering and grow our market share globally,” said Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group. He added that, “the demand for these services is strong.”