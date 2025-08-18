Tekmar Group secures $1.6m offshore grouting contracts in Qatar

UK-based Tekmar Group has announced that it has secured two significant offshore grouting contracts in Qatar to support subsea infrastructure inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) campaigns. The total value of the two awards from existing customers is approximately $1.6 million.

The combined scope of work for the two contracts includes the provision of pipeline support remediation works. The company will utilize its grouting services in conjunction with "bespoke" remotely operated vehicle (ROV)-deployed grout bag technology to complete the projects. Mobilisation for the work will commence immediately, and the projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2025, according to Tekmar.