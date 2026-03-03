Subsea7 CEO Evans to retire, Fitzgerald named successor

Norwegian energy contractor Subsea7 said on Tuesday that CEO John Evans will retire later this year and will be succeeded by Stuart Fitzgerald.

Evans, a company veteran, will retire on June 30 and Fitzgerald will take over starting July, the company said in a statement.

Fitzgerald is currently CEO of Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group. He has also been proposed as CEO of the combined entity after the completion of a planned merger of Subsea7 with Italian oil services firm Saipem, the company said.

In 2025, Saipem agreed to merge with rival Subsea7 in a deal valued at about $4.63 billion to create a global player — to be renamed Saipem7 — in offshore energy services.