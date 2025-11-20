Subsea 7 net income up in Q3 on strong project execution across its segments

Subsea7 has reported its results for the third quarter of 2025, posting an adjusted EBITDA of $407 million, a 27 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This equates to a margin of 22 per cent, up from 18 per cent in Q3 2024. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.8 billion, consistent with the prior-year period.

The company highlighted solid operational and financial performance across both its main segments. Subsea and conventional achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 per cent, while renewables posted a margin of 17 per cent.