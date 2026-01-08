Solstad Offshore secures $15.4m contract extension for AHTS in Brazil

Solstad Offshore has announced a contract extension and amendment for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa with Petrobras.
The current contract has been extended by one year, and the commencement of a previously announced four-year contract has been moved from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027.
This amendment and extension represent an additional gross value of approximately $15.4 million. Following these changes, the Normand Turquesa now has a firm commitment with Petrobras until January 2031.
The Normand Turquesa was built in 2007 and sails under the flag of Brazil. The 80.4-metre AHTS has a rated bollard pull of 190 tonnes and can accommodate up to 30 persons. It also features approximately 474 square metres in deck space.
The company noted that the total gross contract value for this commitment is approximately $100 million.
In December 2025, subsidiary Solstad Maritime entered into a separate agreement covering the operation of two of its construction support vessels (CSV) in Brazil.