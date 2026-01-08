Solstad Offshore secures $15.4m contract extension for AHTS in Brazil

Solstad Offshore has announced a contract extension and amendment for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa with Petrobras.

The current contract has been extended by one year, and the commencement of a previously announced four-year contract has been moved from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027.

This amendment and extension represent an additional gross value of approximately $15.4 million. Following these changes, the Normand Turquesa now has a firm commitment with Petrobras until January 2031.