Solstad Offshore reports lower Q4 and full-year earnings in 2025

Solstad Offshore reported a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $35 million, compared to $44 million in the same period during 2024. The company proposed a dividend payment of $0.05 per share for the quarter, which totals approximately $4 million.

Chief Executive Officer Lars Peder Solstad noted that, “the demand within offshore energy services remains positive with several opportunities for the fleet.” Market conditions showed improvement in the final quarter of 2025 and this trend has continued into the first quarter of 2026, the company observed.

Fleet utilisation for the fourth quarter fell to 71 per cent from 91 per cent in the previous year. Solstad Offshore attributed this decrease to the construction subsea vessel Normand Tonjer and the anchor handling tug supply vessel Normand Topazio being idle for the main portion of the period.