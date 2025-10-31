Offshore Support & Maintenance

Solstad Offshore earnings edge up in Q3 2025

Solstad Offshore Normand Installer
Solstad Offshore’s construction support vessel Normand InstallerMarineTraffic.com/Kjell Sverre Aasheim
Published on

Solstad Offshore has reported an adjusted EBITDA of $29 million for the third quarter of 2025, a slight increase from $28 million in the same quarter last year. The company's fleet achieved a high utilisation rate of 97 per cent for the quarter, matching its performance in Q3 2024.

The company announced several new long-term contracts in Brazil, contributing to a total order intake of $222 million for the quarter. This included a new three-year contract for the Normand Turmalina and a one-year option declaration for the Normand Superior.

The firm backlog for Solstad Offshore vessels now stands at $280 million, with an additional $640 million in backlog related to Solstad Maritime vessels operated by Solstad Offshore.

Based on the quarterly performance, the company has proposed a dividend payment for Q3 2025 of $0.05 per share, totalling approximately $4 million. This is supported by a dividend of approximately $4 million received from Solstad Offshore's 27.3 per cent ownership in Solstad Maritime.

Despite the solid quarter, Solstad Offshore recently updated its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $115 million, down from a previous range of $120-$150 million, citing a reduction in the full-year guidance from Solstad Maritime.

The company noted that while the long-term demand for offshore energy services remains positive, short-term demand has been lower than previously expected, and reduced activity in the North Sea has impacted the CSV and AHTS fleets in 2025.

Europe
North Sea
Norway
Brazil
Latin America
Solstad Offshore
financial results
Solstad Maritime Holding
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com