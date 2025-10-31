Solstad Offshore earnings edge up in Q3 2025

Solstad Offshore has reported an adjusted EBITDA of $29 million for the third quarter of 2025, a slight increase from $28 million in the same quarter last year. The company's fleet achieved a high utilisation rate of 97 per cent for the quarter, matching its performance in Q3 2024.

The company announced several new long-term contracts in Brazil, contributing to a total order intake of $222 million for the quarter. This included a new three-year contract for the Normand Turmalina and a one-year option declaration for the Normand Superior.