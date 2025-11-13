Solstad Maritime secures two-year contract for CSV

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Solstad Maritime has secured a contract with an international subsea contractor for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Sentinel.
The firm contract is scheduled to commence in early 2026 and will keep the vessel fully committed until the end of 2027.
The agreement includes a further option for a one-year extension. Under the charter, the company remarked that the vessel will support the client’s operations worldwide.
Solstad Maritime said it will also deliver two work class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) with full manning, supported by Omega Subsea, alongside tooling, survey services, and project personnel.
The Normand Sentinel, built in 2015, is a DP3 subsea construction vessel equipped with two active heave compensated subsea cranes and moonpools. It has an 1,800-square-metre deck and accommodation capacity for 130 people. Commercial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Solstad Maritime currently owns 32 vessels suitable for work within the renewable energy and oil and gas industries.