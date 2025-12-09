Solstad Maritime awarded $25m in contracts for three CSVs

Solstad Maritime has announced the award of multiple new contracts for three of its construction support vessels (CSV): the Normand Navigator, Normand Cutter, and Normand Jarstein.
The combined gross value of the firm contracts is approximately $25 million. The agreements cover a combined firm period of approximately 175 days, with an additional 150 days of options available.
Commencement of operations is scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026.
The contracts for the Normand Navigator and Normand Cutter are for projects located in Brazil and include additional services such as remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations and survey activities.
The Normand Navigator is a 142-metre DP3 construction support vessel with two work-class ROVs and a 250-tonne crane, while the Normand Cutter is a 127-metre DP2 offshore construction vessel equipped with a 300-tonne crane and two work-class ROVs.
The Normand Jarstein will be deployed for assignments in the North Sea, where it will deliver limited additional services. The vessel is a 117-metre DP2 construction support ship equipped with a 250-tonne crane.