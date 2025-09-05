Smit Lamnalco wins ExxonMobil contract in Guyana, orders four vessels

Smit Lamnalco has been awarded a significant multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Guyana for the provision of offshore terminal support services in the Stabroek field. The contract includes the supply of four newbuild terminal support vessels.

The vessels will provide a range of terminal support activities for deepwater floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units located approximately 110 nautical miles (204 kilometres) off the coast of Guyana. The scope of work includes operational, maintenance, and logistics support, as well as static towage during tanker lifting operations.