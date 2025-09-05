Smit Lamnalco wins ExxonMobil contract in Guyana, orders four vessels
Smit Lamnalco has been awarded a significant multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Guyana for the provision of offshore terminal support services in the Stabroek field. The contract includes the supply of four newbuild terminal support vessels.
The vessels will provide a range of terminal support activities for deepwater floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units located approximately 110 nautical miles (204 kilometres) off the coast of Guyana. The scope of work includes operational, maintenance, and logistics support, as well as static towage during tanker lifting operations.
To service the contract, Smit Lamnalco has signed shipbuilding contracts at a shipyard in Turkey for four vessels. Each vessel will be based on a 60-metre design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
The new ships will have a bollard pull ahead exceeding 130 tonnes, DP2 class dynamic positioning systems, and FIFI-1 firefighting capabilities. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in early 2028, with the remaining three vessels to be delivered in subsequent quarters. Smit Lamnalco stated that the final vessel specifications were defined in close collaboration with ExxonMobil and Robert Allan Ltd.