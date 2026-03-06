Singapore's Beng Kuang Marine enters into JV for offshore energy marine assets

Singapore-based Beng Kuang Marine has entered into a legally binding joint venture agreement with Epsilon Navigation to operate a special purpose vehicle known as Offshore Collective.

This vehicle will focus on the investment and management of marine assets within the offshore energy sector.

The parties intend to enlarge the initial issued share capital of the entity from SG$50,000 ($37,213) to SG$1.4 million. Under the agreement, Beng Kuang Marine and Epsilon Navigation will each hold a 50 per cent equity interest in the venture.

The partnership also covers any subsequent marine, offshore, vessel-related, or maritime logistics projects that the two companies may mutually agree to pursue through the vehicle.