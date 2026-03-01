Seacor Marine reports Q4 revenue decline following asset sales

Seacor Marine Holdings reported consolidated operating revenues of $52.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. This result represents a 25 per cent decrease from the $69.8 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The company posted an operating loss of $5.2 million compared to an operating income of $10.6 million in the previous year. It attributed the lower turnover to a reduction in available vessel days following the sale of two 335-foot (102.11-metre) liftboats and one 201-foot (61.27-metre) platform supply vessel.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert noted that results were also impacted by lower utilization for the liftboat fleet due to seasonality and changes in scope of work. Average day rates for the period were $17,519, representing a 7.3 per cent decline year-on-year.