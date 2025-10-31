Seacor Marine Q3 revenue drops, but net income swings to profit

Seacor Marine reported a net income of $9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a significant improvement from a net loss of $16.3 million in the same period last year. The positive result was primarily driven by a $30.5 million gain from the sale of two 335-foot (102-metre) class liftboats for total proceeds of $76 million.

Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter were $59.2 million, a 14.1 per cent decrease from $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. This was attributed to lower utilisation in the company's premium liftboat fleet and soft market conditions in the North Sea.