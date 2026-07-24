Sea1 Offshore's newest IMR vessel launched in China

China’s COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has launched a new inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel ordered by Norwegian offshore support specialist Sea1.

Sea1 Diamond is the first of four IMR vessels that Sea1 had ordered from the same builder. All four vessels, which Sea1 has classified as offshore energy support vessels (OESVs), will be used to support customers in the renewables and oil and gas markets.

Upon completion, the OESV will have a length of 120 metres, a total cargo deck area of 1,400 square metres, a 250-tonne deck crane, a hangar for remotely operated vehicles, a moonpool, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.